Original ChopShop to Open Second Store in Houston

The River Oaks community will soon have a new go-to destination for “Feel Good Food” when Original ChopShop, an emerging brand featuring protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, breakfast items, fresh-squeezed juice and more, opens its second Houston Shop at 3021 Kirby Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 9!

The new restaurant will mark the brand’s ninth location in Texas and 17th systemwide. It is situated in the heart of the River Oaks neighborhood at the corner of W. Alabama St. and Kirby Lane, giving Houstonians a new better-for-you option for “Every/Body.” The River Oaks Shop will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To celebrate its grand opening, the neighborhood eatery is giving all guests that visit on Feb. 9 a $10 Original ChopShop gift card to use on a future order. The giveaway will start at 7 a.m. and continue while supplies last, so Houstonians are encouraged to stop by the Shop early!

As part of its commitment to help community members “Fuel Their Well-Being,” Original ChopShop is also hosting a fundraiser for Brighter Bites on grand opening day. The brand will donate 10% of net sales on Feb. 9 to Brighter Bites, a Houston-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to create healthier communities by making fresh food easily accessible.

“We are excited to fuel our rapid expansion with the opening our second Houston Shop,” says Original ChopShop CEO Jason Morgan. “We couldn’t be happier with early results from our Galleria-area location that opened in Oct. 2021. We are looking forward to inspiring another Houston neighborhood to “Just Feel Good” with our unique menu offerings that include items for every occasion from breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner to catering. Our team can’t wait to open our doors and officially join the beautiful River Oaks community next week.”

In addition to the gift card giveaway, guests who download Original ChopShop’s Chops loyalty app will earn a free juice or protein shake after sign-up and spend their first $10. Members of the Chops loyalty program will be able to order directly through the app, then drop into the new River Oaks location to skip the line while also earning rewards with every purchase.

Original ChopShop provides a warm, welcoming place where guests “Fuel Their Well-Being” with flavorful food that’s “Chopped-in-Shop” daily with real, quality ingredients. The menu includes delicious protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, fresh juice, protein shakes, acai bowls, breakfast items and parfaits. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for “Every/Body,” providing a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options.