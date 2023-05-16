Original ChopShop to Open in Southlake on May 24

Original ChopShop opened its latest Shop in Southlake on Wednesday, May 24. This will be the eleventh Texas location for the growing better-for-you brand.

“We're excited to open our doors and inspire the Southlake community to ‘Just Feel Good’ with our convenient, better-for-you menu,” says CEO Jason Morgan. “The new Shop will make it easy for guests to fuel their well-being whether they are dining in or on-the-go with its prime location, plentiful parking and spacious patio. We can’t wait to become Southlake’s all day every day destination for feel good food starting May 24.”

To celebrate the Southlake opening, Original ChopShop is rewarding the first 50 guests in line on Wednesday, May 24 at 10:30 a.m. with $50 loaded into their Chops loyalty account. Additionally, every guest who visits from May 25 to August 22 will receive a gift card for $10 off* their next order of $20 or more, while supplies last.

As part of Original ChopShop’s commitment to inspire communities to “Just Feel Good,” 10% of opening day sales will go to Mental Health America of Greater Dallas, a non-profit organization working to promote mental wellness through community education and policy advocacy.

Additionally, Southlake guests are invited to enter the brand’s Southlake Opening Sweepstakes for a chance to win a grand prize of free “Just Feel Good Food” for a year. In addition to the grand prize, the first 500 guests to enter will receive a free protein bowl, salad, or sandwich to be redeemed on their next visit.

All new guests are encouraged to download the Chops loyalty app for easy ordering, fast pickup, and curbside service. Chops members can earn a free juice or protein shake after signing up and spending $10 and will also earn rewards on every purchase thereafter.

Original ChopShop Southlake is set to open on May 24 at 2101 E. Southlake Blvd, Suite 100.

The brand’s unique menu features breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner-time options including delicious protein bowls, salads, sandwiches, breakfast items, juices, protein shakes, acai bowls and more made with whole, quality ingredients that are always chopped-in-Shop. There is something for Every/Body on the menu, from steak to tofu and everything in between and all items are fully customizable to meet any dietary need.