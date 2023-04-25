Original ChopShop to Open in Southlake, Texas

Original ChopShop - the 20-location concept that inspires others to “Just Feel Good” with food for “Every/Body” - announces a new Shop to open in Southlake, TX late spring. This will be the eleventh Texas location for the growing better-for-you brand.

Located at East Southlake Blvd and Kimball Ave, the new Original ChopShop will feature breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner-time options including delicious protein bowls, salads, sandwiches, breakfast items, juices, protein shakes, acai bowls and more made with whole, quality ingredients that are always chopped-in-Shop.

There is something for everyone on the menu, from steak to tofu and everything in between, and all items are fully customizable to meet any dietary need.

“We think our better-for-you, all day every day concept will resonate with the Southlake community and fill a niche that’s been missing in other dining options in the area,” CEO Jason Morgan says. "Our new Shop is easily accessible for our on-the-go guests, but also features plenty of seating and a spacious covered patio for guests who want to dine in."

Morgan adds, “From the food we serve to the experience we deliver; we want every guest to leave feeling better than when they first walked in our door.”

Original ChopShop was founded in 2013 in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona. The neighborhood eatery currently operates 20 Shops in Phoenix, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Atlanta. The company is expected to grow to 24 locations by the end of 2023.