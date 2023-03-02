Original ChopShop Opens Eighth Store in Dallas-Forth Worth Area

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the DFW footprint of Original ChopShop as it gets set to open its eighth Shop in the area with a grand opening in Preston Forest on March 8.

The Lone Star state’s favorite neighborhood eatery will soon be chopping up its signature protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, breakfast options, fresh-squeezed juice and more at 1170 Preston Rd. Ste. 612.

“This opening represents a true milestone for Original ChopShop— our 20th Shop overall and 10th in Texas,” says CEO Jason Morgan. “We’re grateful to be DFW’s go-to option for a convenient healthful meal and we can’t wait to inspire the community of Preston Hollow to ‘Just Feel Good’ with food for ‘Every/Body.’”

To celebrate its grand opening, the first 50 guests to visit on opening day will receive $50 loaded in app. Then, every guest from March 8-10 will receive a gift card for $10 off a $20 order, while supplies last. Gift cards and app funds may be redeemed on future orders only. Additionally, as part of its commitment to inspire its communities to “Just Feel Good,” Original ChopShop will donate 10% of opening day sales to Mental Health America of Greater Dallas.

Dallas community members who are feeling lucky will also have a chance to win free “Just Feel Good Food” for a month by entering the brand’s Preston Forest Opening Sweepstakes at originalchopshop.com. In addition to the grand prize, the first 250 people to enter will receive a free protein bowl, salad or sandwich.

Original ChopShop encourages all new guests to download the Chops loyalty app to enjoy easy ordering, fast pick up and quick curbside delivery while also earning rewards with every purchase. What’s more? Guests can earn a free juice or protein shake after signing up and spending their first $10.

Original ChopShop provides a warm, welcoming place where guests “Fuel Their Well-Being” with flavorful food that’s “Chopped-in-Shop” daily with real, quality ingredients. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for “Every/Body,” providing a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options.