Original ChopShop — the fast-casual eatery known for its all day, feel good food offerings — is bringing bowls, salads, sandwiches, juice and more to Aggie Nation with the opening of its newest Shop at 1133 University Drive, Suite 100, in College Station in late January.

With a versatile menu packed with customizable and wholesome meal options, Original ChopShop offers a go-to place for students, faculty and the local community to enjoy meals that not only taste good but will leave them feeling good too. Unlike most fast-casual spots, Original ChopShop offers a wide variety of options — from bowls and salads to sandwiches and acai bowls — so whether it’s breakfast, lunch, a midday snack or dinner, ChopShop makes it easy to access and enjoy nutritous meals throughout the week on multiple occasions.

“We’re excited to introduce ChopShop to College Station, one of the most vibrant and largest college towns in the country,” said CEO Jason Morgan. “We look forward to becoming a part of the College Station community and offering a place where every/body can fuel their day with feel good food options. College Station is the perfect fit for us, and we can’t wait to welcome Aggie Nation into our new Shop!”

The College Station location will feature digital menu boards, self-service kiosks and a special “Howdy College Station” greeting on the entrance’s penny tiles — a warm Texas welcome that perfectly reflects the brand’s approachable and community-focused vibe.

Original ChopShop is dedicated to making feel good food easily accessible on-the-go. Whether you are craving the bold flavors of the Teriyaki Chicken Bowl, spiciness of the Citrus Thai Salad or the refreshing Coconut Chia Pudding, there is something for everyone to enjoy.