Original ChopShop – the fast-casual eatery known for its feel good bowls, salads, sandwiches and more – will open its newest Shop at 2960 Amador Dr. in Fort Worth’s Alliance Town Center in early September.

Original ChopShop is dedicated to serving guests affordable, authentic, all-day offerings at breakfast, lunch, snack time, and dinner. With fast and friendly service and meals made from wholesome ingredients, Original ChopShop allows every guest to “Fuel Their Well-Being” and enjoy food that not only tastes good but leaves them feeling good too.

“We have been searching for a Fort Worth location since opening our first Dallas-area Shop in 2018, and we’re excited to bring our wholesome offerings to the Alliance community,” said CEO Jason Morgan. “Even though there is already a wide range of dining options in the area, we’re confident that guests will find our menu to be unique with options for Every/Body. Alliance is our first standalone Texas Shop, built from the ground up, and will have an interactive ordering experience including digital menu boards and kiosks. The Shop also will have a convenient pick-up window making it even easier for guests to grab feel good food on the go. We look forward to welcoming guests this Fall.”

The Alliance Original ChopShop will operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. This opening marks the company’s 12th location in Texas and its 24th brand wide.

Original ChopShop makes eating well easily accessible while on-the-go. By serving iconic, signature dishes such as its Teriyaki Chicken Bowl, Citrus Thai Salad and Coconut Chia Pudding, each guest can experience feel good flavors made with whole, quality ingredients. Download the Original ChopShop App and join the Chops Loyalty rewards program for tasty deals and exclusive food and beverage offers.