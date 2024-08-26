Original ChopShop, the fast-casual neighborhood eatery dedicated to nutritious, feel good food, will host a grand opening for its newest Atlanta Shop at 10920 Haynes Bridge Road in late September.

Through its wholesome, all-day food offerings and positive community impact, Original ChopShop has created a fast, convenient, and affordable way for guests to “Fuel Their Well-Being.”

“We are thrilled to increase Original ChopShop’s presence in the Atlanta metro area with our third Shop in Alpharetta,” said CEO Jason Morgan. “Unlike most brands that serve a singularly focused menu offering, we have a large menu offering including bowls, salads, sandwiches, juices and acai bowls where guests can visit us for breakfast, lunch, snack or dinner and get something different every time. There’s nothing quite like ChopShop in Alpharetta or in the Atlanta area and we look forward to introducing guests to the brand in September.”

Original ChopShop’s Alpharetta location will operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

This opening marks the company’s third location in Georgia, following the opening of Buckhead in 2022 and Cumberland in 2023 and 24th Shop brand-wide.

Original ChopShop aims to make delicious options easily accessible on-the-go. By serving signature dishes such as its Teriyaki Chicken Bowl, Citrus Thai Salad and Coconut Chia Pudding, each guest can experience food that not only tastes good, but leaves them feeling good too. Download the Original ChopShop app and join the Chops Loyalty rewards program for exclusive food and beverage offers.