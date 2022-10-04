Original ChopShop Unveils Big Growth Plans

Original ChopShop, an emerging better-for-you brand featuring protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, breakfast items, fresh juice and more is executing its next phase of growth including the opening of its first Shop in Georgia, a new home office and six new Shops, increasing the brand’s overall Shop count to 23 locations.

The Shop level growth begins in October, with the opening of Shop number 18 in South Buckhead, Georgia and number 19 in Mesa, Arizona. In December, Shop number 20 will open at Preston Road and Forest Lane bringing the overall Dallas count to eight locations.

In early 2023, three additional Shops are anticipated to open in Cumberland and Alpharetta, Georgia and Southlake, Texas. The company has three additional leases signed for late 2023 and early 2024 while actively working on 10 other letters of intent.

“Even though we have grown Original ChopShop by almost six-fold over the last six years, we are still in the early stages of growth and have significant white-space across the country,” says CEO Jason Morgan. “Our brand is unique because of its ability to work in varied real estate trade areas including suburban markets. With the July 2022 bellagreen divestiture, our team is now 100% focused on Original ChopShop. We could not be more excited to open our fourth market, Atlanta, in October, six new Shops and, of course, our new home office, the ‘Mother Shop.’ We can’t wait to bring our ‘Feel Good Food’ to other communities across the nation.”

To ensure the brand is poised for its rapid growth, Original ChopShop opened the Mother Shop, in July. The Mother Shop is 3,540 square feet and features an open concept with unique collaboration spaces to encourage collective innovation and cooperation. Other features include a technology lab that is fully equipped for Shop tech support, the brand’s signature sunny accents including chalkboards with feel good messages, pops of bright yellow, natural textures and finishes and live plants. The new space is a significant upgrade from the initial 1,680-square-foot office space, which originally housed four home office employees working on folding tables and chairs. The new Mother Shop can comfortably accommodate up to 28 team members.

Original ChopShop provides a warm, welcoming place where guests “Fuel Their Well-Being” with flavorful food that’s “Chopped-in-Shop” daily with real, quality ingredients. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for “Every/Body,” providing a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options.