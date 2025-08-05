Original ChopShop, the feel good fast-casual concept known for its diverse menu of customizable bowls, salads, sandwiches and more, is rolling out a Fall Campaign featuring new menu additions and the launch of the brand’s first-ever ChopShop Brand Ambassador Program, beginning on Aug. 12.

At the center of the campaign is the limited-time “Glow Up” Protein Shake, created in partnership with longtime guest and Scottsdale-based wellness mentor, MaryKate Schmidt. A ChopShop regular since Shop #1, MaryKate collaborated with the culinary team to craft a shake that’s packed with protein, blending coconut chia pudding, banana, pineapple, date, vanilla whey protein and almond milk, with a vibrant dragonfruit drizzle.

The fall menu lineup also features the “Scottsdale Cobb” Salad, a craveable update to the classic “American” Salad and ode to the brand’s Arizona roots, made with house greens, tomato, avocado, bacon, white cheddar, hard-boiled egg, croutons and a made in-Shop cilantro lime ranch dressing made. Rounding out the seasonal offerings, guests can also enjoy a refreshing 16oz, Piña-Dragonfruit Lemonade for just $1 through the ChopShop app or online ordering.

As part of its mission to deliver Food for Every/Body, ChopShop is also launching a Brand Ambassador Program, inviting passionate guests to share their love of Feel Good Food and earn rewards along the way. Ambassadors will receive food credits and exclusive ChopShop merch. A select number of ambassadors will be chosen to represent the brand. The program is open for all to apply at originalchopshop.com.

“This campaign is all about celebrating the “ChopShopping” lifestyle,” said Jason Morgan, CEO of Original ChopShop. “We’ve been constantly evolving our diverse menu to deliver the best options in every category. The “Scottsdale Cobb” does just that with the addition of a hard-boiled egg as a new protein option. We’re also excited to launch our Brand Ambassador Program, connecting with our most loyal guests and encouraging them to share how they ChopShop.”

To learn more about the feel good brand and explore its extensive menu offerings, visit OriginalChopShop.com. Download the Original ChopShop app and join the Chops Loyalty rewards program for exclusive food and beverage offers.