Original ChopShop's Citrus Thai Chop Salad Returns

Original ChopShop the 21-location concept that inspires others to “Just Feel Good” with food for “Every/Body” - announces its popular limited time Citrus Thai Chop salad has returned, this time to the permanent menu. Additionally, the feel good eatery has extended its current LTO Hot Honey Chicken + Hummus protein bowl through the end of summer, due to popular demand.

The Citrus Thai Chop, which is now a permanent menu item after being introduced as an LTO, is one of the most popular salads on the menu. The salad is made with house greens, orange segments, roasted red pepper, pickled carrot, jicama, cucumber, green onion, peanut, cilantro, sesame seed, and Thai peanut dressing.

Original ChopShop has also extended the current LTO Hot Honey Chicken + Hummus Protein Bowl. The popular protein bowl is made with brown rice, spring mix tossed in red wine vinaigrette, cucumber, tomato, banana pepper, red pepper hummus, chicken, and topped with hot honey sauce, Greek yogurt sauce, and served with house-baked chips. The limited time bowl is now available through the end of the summer season.

Guests can enjoy summer savings at Original ChopShop with their $10 dinner special plus $5 kids meals after 5 p.m. daily. This special pricing applies to select Chops and Protein bowls with chicken or tofu, and select sandwiches and is only available for orders placed online or through the app.

The brand’s unique menu features breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner-time options including delicious protein bowls, salads, sandwiches, breakfast items, juices, protein shakes, acai bowls and more made with whole, quality ingredients that are always chopped-in-Shop. There is something for everyone on the menu, from steak to tofu and everything in between and all items are fully customizable to meet any dietary need.