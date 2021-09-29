The Original Hot Dog Factory to Open Two Stores in Atlanta

The Original Hot Dog Factory announced that they are opening two new locations in Atlanta next month (October). These locations are in: Alpharetta (Halcyon) and Lawrenceville.

Alpharetta (6330 Halcyon Way, Suite 770) will open on Friday, October 8 (beside Holmes Slice Pizza at the Halcyon food hall). The location is owned by Izzy and Charity Ramos, who also opened an outpost of The Original Hot Dog Factory at Marietta Square Market last month. Lawrenceville (930 New Hope Rd) located inside of the Village Shoppes at Simonton and will open Friday, October 15. The location is owned by Tony Hicks. A Woodstock location recently opened this month in Holly Springs.

The restaurant franchise now has 23 locations open – including five in Atlanta, six in Philadelphia, two in New York and others in Columbus, Houston, Birmingham, Anniston, Charlotte, Memphis and New Jersey. Locations in Augusta, Athens, Pittsburgh and Phoenix are underway.

The Original Hot Dog Factory’s menu consists of a wide range of selections including: specialty hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, french fries, onion rings, milkshakes, and related foods and beverages.

Owned by Dennis McKinley, The Original Hot Dog Factory has received national exposure as it has been featured on BRAVO’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” numerous times.

The Original Hot Dog Factory first opened in 2010 but was rebranded and revamped in 2015. The company has become a household name in Atlanta, Georgia, as being one of the city’s top casual dining destinations.

“At the Original Hot Dog Factory, we offer a wide variety of mouthwatering hot dogs that will make you ask for more,” says owner Dennis McKinley. “We are looking forward to sharing this deliciousness all over the country.”

The company is currently offering franchise opportunities to qualified candidates throughout the United States. Qualified applicants who are awarded the opportunity to own and operate a franchise will be provided with an exceptional business model, extensive training, and consistent, ongoing support from senior management.

“With economy cranking back up, we are seeking experienced single or multi-unit franchisees to acquire and develop locations in shopping areas, colleges, and more,” says McKinley. “We bring strong financials and a culture that promotes community and great eating.”