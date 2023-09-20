The Original Rainbow Cone to Open First Florida Shop

After captivating Chicagoland for nearly a century, The Original Rainbow Cone is making history by venturing beyond its roots and opening its first out-of-state franchise at 4414 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203. This milestone marks a significant expansion for the family-owned business, brought to life by passionate entrepreneurs Erica and David Campbell. With strong personal connections to the historic brand dating back to its original Western Avenue building, the Campbell family, now third-generation Rainbow Cone customers, embark on a journey to introduce the taste of Chicago's beloved ice cream to the Sunshine State.



Founded in 1926 by "Grandpa Joe" Sapp, the 97-year old Original Rainbow Cone holds a special place in Chicago’s culinary landscape and is most famously known for its signature ‘Rainbow Cone’ which is stacked with five colorful slabs of chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House, pistachio and orange sherbet flavors. Complementing the one-of-a-kind creation, The Original Rainbow Cone’s menu offers an array of sweet delights, encompassing a diverse selection of premium ice cream flavors, made-to-order mini donuts, sundaes, shakes, and ice cream cakes that transform moments into memories.



To celebrate this exciting occasion, The Original Rainbow Cone will host a Benefit Night and exclusive Media Preview Day on September 25th from 5-8pm. During this special event, all orders will be generously discounted by 50%, and Rainbow Cone pledges to donate all proceeds to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, underscoring their commitment to giving back to the community and making a positive impact.



"I am honored to introduce Rainbow Cone to Florida and to bring this beloved cone to both legacy and first-time customers," says Erica Campbell, Franchise Owner of The Original Rainbow Cone in Bradenton. "My family and I take great pride in our community involvement, from supporting Make-A-Wish to Little League and beyond!"



The opening of Rainbow Cone's first out-of-state franchise signifies not only a business expansion but also a continuation of a rich legacy. Since its inception in 1926, Rainbow Cone has stood as a testament to quality, and innovation. This expansion exemplifies the company's dedication to bringing joy, nostalgia, and exceptional taste to new markets.



“For nearly a century, we have been delighting Chicagoans with our unique flavors, creating a beloved destination that's become a part of their lives,” says Lynn Sapp, third generation owner of The Original Rainbow Cone. “Today, we are equally thrilled to share our legacy and tradition with the wonderful people of Florida, aiming to establish the same cherished destination that has captivated generations in Chicago."



The official grand opening for the public is scheduled for September 26th at 11am, a day that promises an abundance of festivities, giveaways, promotions, and more. Rainbow Cone invites the local community to join in the celebration and experience the authentic flavors that have stood the test of time and made it one of Chicago's longest-standing and cherished ice cream destinations. To make this day even more special, the first 50 people to arrive at the grand opening will receive a free Rainbow Cone, adding an extra layer of sweetness to the festivities.