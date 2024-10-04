Staying true to their mission of offering fresh authentic old world Mexican cuisine, Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill keeps the menu fresh by offering seasonal agua frescas and other specialty items which also help increase the guest check average for franchisees.

Ori’Zaba’s differentiates its menu by using authentic flavors, fresh ingredients, no freezers and no microwaves. Tamarind is a perfect example. The spice came to Mexico with the Spaniards and is very popular within the Mexican culture. Ori’Zaba’s incorporated this old world flavor into aqua frescas this year and it outsold other agua frescas two to one. The restaurants also created exciting new flavors of aqua fresca such as pineapple spinach; hibiscus agave; watermelon; cucumber lime; cantaloupe; and pineapple.

“Not all aqua frescas are the same,” explained Ori’Zaba’s Franchise Account and Business Solutions Manager Amber Ranzoni, “Ours are made fresh every morning using whole fruit and customers truly appreciate the fresh flavors and the seasonal variety.”

Among the many ways Ori’Zaba’s supports their franchisees is creating and testing new menu items. Some of these items make it to the year-round menu while others are seasonal. Then, they promote the new items through the ZIP Rewards App, instore and on social media.

Ranzoni added, “Our testing and then marketing of new or seasonal items keeps the restaurant experience fresh for our customers while supporting our franchisees. We further support franchisees with recipe development, training videos and other job aids. In comparison to a standalone restaurant where the owner has to do all of the research and development as well as promotion, this is all taken care of for our franchisees so they can focus on running their business.”