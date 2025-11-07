Kaleb Friedman, Bryce O’Connor, AJ Hernandez and Robert Arone have a weekly tradition of dining at Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill which has now turned into a full-fledged business venture for these four longtime friends. They have banded together to form KBAR Global and start the sixth Ori’Zaba’s location in Las Vegas.

Hernandez said, “My wife and I love Ori’Zaba’s so much that we find ourselves eating there several times a week. I started joking around that we should buy stock in the company just to recoup some of the money spent on our favorite meals. That joke soon turned into a serious idea.”

Recognizing a unique opportunity, Hernandez reached out to his friends Arone, O’Connor and Friedman. All four share a common appreciation for Ori’Zaba’s commitment to scratch-made, high-quality Mexican food along with a lifestyle focused on healthier eating. Inspired by the brand’s dedication to real ingredients and community connection, the group decided to form a partnership and invest in the growing franchise.

“We are driven by more than just business goals,” explained Friedman. “We share a unified vision: to build a welcoming space where the community can come together over delicious, made-from-scratch meals.”

The new location will be located in the northern portion of Las Vegas and this is just the beginning for KBAR Global. With a long-term mission to expand into new markets across the U.S., the partners are determined to bring the bold, fresh flavors of Ori’Zaba’s to areas where it’s not yet available.

“It is wonderful to have people who are so passionate about the brand, community and experience join the Ori’Zaba’s family,” explained Ori’Zaba’s President Jennifer Howell. “They have been coming to the restaurant regularly for many years and they will be great at sharing the culture and great food with others in the community.”

“We’re not just opening a restaurant,” said O’Connor. “We’re building something that reflects our values: community, quality and a love for great food.”

With their first location set to open soon, Friedman, O’Connor, Hernandez and Arone are eager to introduce the northern Las Vegas community to the authentic, scratch-made flavors that have inspired their journey.

Arone added, “Ori’Zaba’s has been a part of our lives for years and we’re excited to share it with others.”

Founded in Las Vegas more than two decades ago, Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill continues to grow and expand, providing new franchise opportunities and jobs at all levels in the area.

For the new franchise location, Ori’Zaba’s will provide support all along the way in areas such as:

· Proforma and financial guidance

· Real estate and construction

· Vendor relationships

· Training

· Marketing

· Loyalty programs

· Proprietary systems

· Restaurant launch

To learn more about Ori’Zaba’s franchising opportunities, contact [email protected] or visit OriZabasFranchising.com.