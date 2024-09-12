The Orlando Magic announced a multiyear partnership with Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks. The partnership brings the cheesesteak franchise with humble beginnings to the Sunshine State. Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks will place their first Orlando location inside the Magic’s home, Kia Center.

“The Magic are thrilled to team up with Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks and be the first to welcome the franchise to Central Florida,” said Magic Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters. “As two companies that believe in the power of teamwork, we look forward to working with the first franchise in Florida and it’s new owner, Derek Lewis. We can’t wait to connect Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks with our local community and give our fans a taste of what it’s all about.”

The partnership will also feature brand integrations including in-arena signage during all Magic home games, and food offerings in the Kia Center with a concession stand on the promenade level and a food cart on the terrace level.

“I’m thrilled to bring Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks to the heart of Orlando’s sports and entertainment scene,” said Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks’ first franchise owner Derek Lewis. “This partnership with the Orlando Magic and Kia Center represents a perfect fusion of exceptional food and exhilarating basketball. Opening our doors on October 11 during the preseason is just the beginning of what, I believe, will be a game-changing presence in the arena. As the first franchise owner of Big Dave’s, I’m committed to delivering the same quality and flavor that Derrick Hayes has made famous, while creating a unique experience for Magic fans and visitors alike. This venture is more than just about great cheesesteaks; it’s about fostering community, celebrating diversity, and being part of the electric atmosphere that the Orlando Magic brings to the city. Get ready, Orlando – we’re about to elevate your game day experience!”

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks plans to open 10 Central Florida locations. Founder and CEO Derrick Hayes opened the original location in 2016 in Dunwoody, Ga., which began as a 700-square-foot gas station called Dave’s Philly Water Ice. It has grown to six locations, one in North Carolina and five in Georgia including several in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and is now expanding to Florida.