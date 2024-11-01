Restaurant chain Osmow’s Shawarma is turning up the flavor and the fun with its latest campaign, “Hooked on Sauce,” featuring its wildly popular Garlic Sauce—a creamy, rich sauce so good, it’ll have you hooked.

Blending tradition with modern flavour, Osmow’s Garlic Sauce has earned a cult-like following and become the most popular item on the menu. It’s not just a condiment—it’s a culinary marvel.

The concept was the brainchild of Osmow’s in collaboration with director Adeel Shamsi at creative video agency Imagine Nation Collective and Toronto-based creative agency Bob’s Your Uncle. The campaign taps into a simple truth: while many have tried to replicate Garlic Sauce at home, none can match the unique and delicious taste of the brand’s most beloved menu item.

Building on this insight, the hero video leans into Osmow’s humour and authenticity, often seen in its advertising, celebrating the passion its fans have for the sauce. The video follows a character named Tom, whose love for Garlic Sauce grows more intense with each scene.

It begins with Tom enjoying shawarma at Osmow’s, as the narrator claims, “Osmow’s Garlic Sauce is so good, you’ll be hooked.” From there, Tom’s obsession escalates—pouring the sauce on everything from Thanksgiving turkey to a fine dining steak, and even into his coffee at work. Despite being challenged to admit he’s hooked, Tom denies it, even as he replaces water with Garlic Sauce while playing hockey and contemplates using it as toothpaste.

The video ends with Tom appearing to put Garlic Sauce on his toothbrush, with the narrator wryly admitting, “Yup… he’s hooked.”

The campaign targets young adults aged 18-35, a group constantly seeking bold, authentic flavours with a modern edge. As with previous advertising efforts, humour plays a key role, reflecting Osmow’s fun-loving, welcoming brand personality.

“Osmow’s is more than just Shawarma; it’s been satisfying fans’ cravings for a unique twist on Middle Eastern favourites since 2001,” said Marina Baric, Osmow’s Vice President of Marketing.

“Our core customers are always exploring new flavours, and we know they’ll love how this campaign connects them with their favourite part of the Osmow’s experience,” said Bernadette Osmow, President & CMO.

“The finished creative was built on a simple concept …make them salivate and make them laugh,” said Bob Froese, agency Founder & Chief Creative Officer, “Osmow’s are great partners who inspire us to live up to their playfulness and passion.”

The “Hooked on Sauce” campaign will run across linear and connected TV, ensuring a broad reach to the brand’s key audience. The media buy includes prime placements such as Hockey Night in Canada and Raptors games on linear TV, while connected TV channels include Roku, Amazon Video Platforms, DAZN, and Fubo.