Summer calls for sunshine, sweet treats, and big bursts of flavors—exactly what the new Otis Spunkmeyer Lemon Burst Cookies have to offer. Although lemon ranks among consumers’ top three favorite flavors year-round, there’s just something about the bright, citrusy aroma that screams summertime dining.

Available for ISB

While sweets lovers are always clamoring for cookie classics, they also want to try alternative flavors to fulfill their cravings. For them, as well as for in-store bakeries looking for simple yet high-quality bake-and-sell items, Otis Spunkmeyer’s Lemon Burst Cookie is now available in a 3-ounce version for ISBs under the Gourmet portfolio. There’s no need for the cookies to be decorated or fussed over by store employees—their freshly baked flavor and aroma are a draw all on their own.

Given 68% of consumers have purchased cookies from ISBs in the past six months, these bright, summery Lemon Burst Cookies, made with real lemon essence, are perfectly positioned for a summer impulse buy.

Available for Foodservice

A fun, fresh option for your dessert menu, Otis Spunkmeyer Lemon Burst Cookies are an easy-to-execute profitable dessert. This latest addition to the Sweet Discovery line-up is great on its own and the perfect foundation for one-of-a-kind, signature recipes:

Lemon Cookies with Almond: add toasted almonds and icing to the Lemon Burst Cookies, and watch them disappear,

Lemon-Coconut Cookies: sprinkle with toasted coconut, a perfect complement to the tart lemon flavor,

Layered Lemon Cookie Cake: The Lemon Burst Cookies make a great base for this delicious summertime dessert,

Lemon Burst Cookies with Chocolate & Coconut: dip in chocolate and untoasted coconut flakes for a touch of sweetness!

Otis Spunkmeyer Gourmet Lemon Burst Cookies: 3 ounce / 140 ct. / case

Otis Spunkmeyer Sweet Discovery Lemon Burst Cookies: 1.33 ounce / 240 ct. / case