As the crisp air of fall approaches, Otis Spunkmeyer shares its latest seasonal treat: the Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Cookie. This delectable fusion of warm pumpkin spice and rich chocolate chips embraces the essence of autumn in every bite.

“With Pumpkin Spice being consumers’ top fall flavor, and chocolate chip being the #1 cookie flavor, the new cookie is sure to be a hit,” shared Paul Stippich, Senior Director of Marketing, Strategy, and Innovation for Aspire Bakeries. “The Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Cookie offers a perfect blend of comfort, nostalgia, and innovation that will delight customers in convenience stores, in-store bakeries, restaurants, and everywhere Otis Spunkmeyer cookies are baked and served.”

Giving operators more variety for their cookie loving customers, the Otis Spunkmeyer Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Cookie is the third frozen cookie dough flavor innovation for the brand in 2024. This cookie follows the release of trending cookie flavors Otis Spunkmeyer Lemon Burst Cookie and the Otis Spunkmeyer Red Velvet White Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Seasonal Appeal: Pumpkin spice is more popular than ever, with consumer interest spiking earlier each year. It’s evolving from a fall-exclusive flavor to a year-round favorite.

Pumpkin spice is more popular than ever, with consumer interest spiking earlier each year. It’s evolving from a fall-exclusive flavor to a year-round favorite. Versatility: Ideal for c-stores, supermarkets, and restaurants looking to attract customers with a limited-time seasonal offering.

Ideal for c-stores, supermarkets, and restaurants looking to attract customers with a limited-time seasonal offering. Quality You Trust: Made with premium ingredients, the Otis Spunkmeyer brand is known for ensuring a consistent, high-quality cookie.

Recipe Applications:

Caramel-Stuffed Otis Spunkmeyer Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Cookies: This recipe combines the flavors of pumpkin and chocolate chip with the delightfully sweet flavor of caramel.

This recipe combines the flavors of pumpkin and chocolate chip with the delightfully sweet flavor of caramel. Cream Cheese Swirl Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Cookies : These cream cheese swirl cookies are a luscious, visually appealing treat combining the creamy richness of cream cheese with the sweet, warm flavors of the Otis Spunkmeyer Pumpkin Spice and Chocolate Chip Cookie.

: These cream cheese swirl cookies are a luscious, visually appealing treat combining the creamy richness of cream cheese with the sweet, warm flavors of the Otis Spunkmeyer Pumpkin Spice and Chocolate Chip Cookie. Pecan Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars: The nutty crunch of pecans adds an elevated flavor profile to this easy-to-make cookie bar made from the Otis Spunkmeyer Pumpkin Spice and Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Frozen Cookie Dough Pucks are Available:

Sweet Discovery, 1.33 ounce, 240 ct.

Gourmet, 3 ounce, 140 ct.