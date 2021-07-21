Oysters XO Founder Rifko Meier to Host Live Shucking Class

Rifko Meier of Oysters XO will be hosting a one-of-a-kind Oyster Happy Hour and Live Shucking Class on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM EST.

During this 60-minute virtual event, Rifko will bring his passion for oysters to life with his top tips and techniques for shucking and serving oysters, along with his favorite drinks to pair with each dish. The virtual happy hour is free and open to anyone who registers on The Social Shell Events page.

Rifko will kick off the happy hour with a brief overview of oysters before diving into a fun and interactive shuck-along where attendees will have the opportunity to learn how to shuck and serve oysters like a pro. Attendees can expect to learn:

● Why oysters are healthy for our oceans, body and soul

● How to recognize a quality oyster

● How to clean, store and shuck fresh oysters

● Oyster Etiquette: How to properly eat oysters

● Drinks to pair with oysters

● Easy-to-prepare recipes and popular accouterments



To shuck along with Rifko, attendees are encouraged to order a PEI Oyster Class Kit prior to the event. The kit can be purchased here and includes everything for two people to shuck oysters at the same time, including:

● 36 PEI Fresh Oysters

● 2 Oyster Shucking Knives

● 1 Dutch Towel

● 1 Oyster Bag

As the founder of Oysters XO, the original roaming one-of-a-kind raw bar oyster catering company, Rifko Meier has earned a following among chefs, celebrities and oyster lovers throughout the US. Oysters XO has expanded from its original New York City location to Los Angeles, Washington DC, Charleston, Atlanta, Miami, New Orleans and San Francisco.