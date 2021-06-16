P. Terry’s Burger Stand Launches New Online Ordering App

P. Terry’s Burger Stand, a family-owned burger chain based in Austin, Texas, announced the launch of its new online ordering app. Guests will now be able to order meals on-the-go for takeout or delivery from all 20 P. Terry’s locations, using the app, desktop or mobile online ordering platform. P. Terry’s is also introducing curbside pick-up, available at select P. Terry’s locations with dining rooms.

“The Terry's mission to offer the highest quality food served out of a drive-thru window just took a significant leap forward. We’re thrilled to offer our guests new, easy and convenient ways to order their favorite P. Terry’s meals to go,” says Todd Coerver, CEO of P. Terry’s. “Today, our guests are on the move more than ever, and we’re excited to continue to provide them with the exceptional level of service P. Terry’s is known for, in a one-stop ordering system with expanded services.”

The P. Terry’s app, powered by Olo, allows guests to browse the full P. Terry’s menu and conveniently order meals for takeout or delivery at any P. Terry’s location across Central Texas. Features include choosing the nearest P. Terry’s to your location, placing new orders, viewing your recent orders and saving your favorite orders.

P. Terry's app is now available to download for free on iOS and Android devices. Online orders can also be placed by visiting www.pterrys.com on your desktop or mobile phone and clicking “Order Now.”