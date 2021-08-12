    P. Terry's Burger Stand Rolls Out H-E-B's Cafe Olé Coffee

    Industry News | August 12, 2021
    Cafe Olé Organics by H-E-B Breakfast Blend coffee.
    P. Terry's Burger Stand
    The unique partnership makes P. Terry’s the first brand to brew and sell H-E-B’s Cafe Olé coffee at retail. 

    P. Terry’s Burger Stand, a family-owned burger chain based in Austin, Texas, announced an exclusive collaboration with beloved retailer, H-E-B, to roll out Cafe Olé Organics by H-E-B Breakfast Blend coffee at all P. Terry’s locations. P. Terry’s will brew the organic medium roast coffee in-house daily from fresh coffee grounds. Fans of the Cafe Olé Organics coffee may also pick it up at their local H-E-B, available in single cups. 

    “As two family-owned Texas brands who care deeply about quality, culture and community, we see the collaboration as a natural fit,” says Todd Coerver, CEO of P. Terry’s Burger Stand. “As an all-natural brand, we are excited to offer Cafe Olé Organics Breakfast Blend to our guests.” 

    The unique partnership makes P. Terry’s the first brand to brew and sell H-E-B’s Cafe Olé coffee at retail. 

    “The collaboration between H-E-B and P. Terry’s speaks to a shared commitment to quality by our two brands,” says Jeff Ogan, Business Development Manager for Cafe Olé by H-E-B. “We are thrilled that loyal Cafe Olé fans can now get the Organics Breakfast Blend coffee at P. Terry’s Burger Stand.”

    Cafe Olé Organics by H-E-B Breakfast Blend coffee is now available at all P. Terry’s Burger Stand locations during breakfast hours only.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

    read more