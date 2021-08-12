P. Terry's Burger Stand Rolls Out H-E-B's Cafe Olé Coffee

P. Terry’s Burger Stand, a family-owned burger chain based in Austin, Texas, announced an exclusive collaboration with beloved retailer, H-E-B, to roll out Cafe Olé Organics by H-E-B Breakfast Blend coffee at all P. Terry’s locations. P. Terry’s will brew the organic medium roast coffee in-house daily from fresh coffee grounds. Fans of the Cafe Olé Organics coffee may also pick it up at their local H-E-B, available in single cups.

“As two family-owned Texas brands who care deeply about quality, culture and community, we see the collaboration as a natural fit,” says Todd Coerver, CEO of P. Terry’s Burger Stand. “As an all-natural brand, we are excited to offer Cafe Olé Organics Breakfast Blend to our guests.”

The unique partnership makes P. Terry’s the first brand to brew and sell H-E-B’s Cafe Olé coffee at retail.

“The collaboration between H-E-B and P. Terry’s speaks to a shared commitment to quality by our two brands,” says Jeff Ogan, Business Development Manager for Cafe Olé by H-E-B. “We are thrilled that loyal Cafe Olé fans can now get the Organics Breakfast Blend coffee at P. Terry’s Burger Stand.”

Cafe Olé Organics by H-E-B Breakfast Blend coffee is now available at all P. Terry’s Burger Stand locations during breakfast hours only.