P. Terry's Launching BBQ Bacon Burger with Stubb's Bar-B-Q Sauce

P. Terry’s Burger Stand is introducing a new BBQ Bacon Burger in collaboration with Stubb’s Legendary Bar-B-Q sauce, the leading premium Bar-B-Q sauce. The burger will be available at all P. Terry’s Burger Stand locations for a limited time only beginning Monday, June 7, 2021.

The new BBQ Bacon Burger will feature two all-natural black Angus beef patties and cheddar cheese, topped with crispy bacon, grilled onions and Stubb’s popular Smokey Mesquite Bar-B-Q sauce, made with brown sugar, molasses, and natural mesquite smoke flavor.

The BBQ Bacon Burger will be available on all P. Terry’s menus for $5.25 for the burger and $9 for a combo, which includes fresh-cut French fries and a drink.

"Nothing says barbecue in Texas like Stubb's. As two Texas originals, we're thrilled to team up with them to create our first ever BBQ Bacon Burger," says Todd Coerver, CEO of P. Terry's. "Just in time for barbecue season, this burger is essentially Texas on a bun."