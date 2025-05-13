Palmer Digital Group, a full-service supplier and installer of indoor and outdoor digital kiosks,drive-thru digital menu boards and canopy systems, has broadened its range of display solutions to serve more installation points and design needs in the QSR and retail markets. The National Restaurant Association Show beginning Saturday at Chicago’s McCormick Place marks the public debut of a new ceiling-mount indoor digital display, bringing more versatility to integration options and customer sightlines.

PDG will also preview a new battery-powered Indoor kiosk series developed in collaboration with key manufacturing partners. Debuting this year, the design comes in a variety of colors and also comes with wheels for easy placement. PDG exhibits at Booth 6070.

The new ceiling-mount indoor digital display offers an alternative to window-printed static graphics that is increasingly popular in QSRs. The 55-inch display suspends from a secure mounting system and offers an overall clean aesthetic for indoor environments. The display structure includes a built-in media player and power supply at the top.

PDG’s new display solutions will share space with selections from the company’s range outdoor digital menu boards, available in single, double and triple menu board configurations. PDG will demonstrate the menu boards within PDG’s popular pedestal structures, which offer a robust and lightweight design that requires only two technicians to move into position. The company will also show its optional audio enclosures, a protective housing for speakers and connectivity that attaches to PDG’s pedestal and canopy structures.

The same enclosures can also house technology to support VoiceAI applications, which PDG , Vice President Chuck Lewis expects to be a prominent theme in the technology hall this year. “While outdoor digital menu board designs have remained consistent in recent years, VoiceAI adoption has grown substantially over the past 12 months,” said Lewis. “We partner with several companies \leading VoiceAI innovation for QSRs that rely on our enclosures for proximity to ordering systems. These have become important pieces of the digital menu board ecosystem.”

The National Restaurant Show remains Palmer Digital Group’s primary annual conference, which is scheduled this year for May 17-20.