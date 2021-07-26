Palmer's Hot Chicken to Open Second Dallas Restaurant

Palmer’s Hot Chicken, the beloved Nashville hot chicken concept with a location in East Dallas’ historic Hillside Village shopping center, will open their second location in Preston Hollow this winter at 12300 Inwood Rd #130, Dallas, TX 75244. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner as well as curbside pick-up and delivery on most major third-party delivery apps.

The concept was created by Texas native and Nashville-bred Palmer Fortune. Fortune and Chef/Partner Mills Garwood are known for their award-winning recipes and have quickly become a hot chicken staple in Dallas. Everything on the menu is made from scratch including desserts, signature sauces, dressings and sides. Proteins are of the highest quality with fresh farm raised catfish and gulf shrimp. The star of the show, the Nashville hot chicken takes 24 hours to make and pays homage to the original Nashville hot chicken creator, Thornton Prince. It is the authentic, original recipe without any twists.

Fortune says, “This spot in Preston Hollow is the perfect second location for us. It has the same look and feel as our other location so when you walk in you know you are at a Palmer’s Hot Chicken. We can’t wait to be in this area and support local schools, sports teams, and the overall community. Our family is here fulltime now, and we are excited to get involved!”

Guests will be able to enjoy a 2,800-square-foot space between the indoor dining area and the patio with jumbo sized Jenga, Connect 4 games and more, offering a great space for kids to play while their parents catch a break. With big fans during the summer and gas heaters during the winter, the outdoor patio will be ideal year-round.

Dine-in guests can take their pick of Fried or Roasted Chicken, Tenders, Fried Catfish, Fried or Grilled Gulf Shrimp, Sandwiches, Street Tacos, Wraps or Salads. All proteins are available in four heat levels including Naked (no heat), Novice (a l’il bit), Nashville (getting there) or Napalm (at your own risk). Plates come with choice of meat, two sides, white bread or a waffle for $3 more. Sandwiches include Palmer’s signature sandwich, The MotherClucker that comes with choice of fried or grilled chicken topped with homemade pimento cheese and The Chicken Salad Sammich – homemade chicken salad on lightly grilled white bread. The Street Taco Plate comes with 2 tacos of your choice (pulled hot chicken, catfish, or shrimp) and one side.

Healthier options include the Oven Roasted Bone-In Chicken, Hot Chicken Caesar Wrap and Hot Chicken BLT Wrap or the House Salad, Caesar Salad or Spinach Salad with red onion, button ‘shrooms, dried cherries, Georgia candied pecans, gorgonzola cheese. Guests can add two chicken tenders, fried or grilled chicken breast, a scoop of homemade chicken salad, fried or grilled shrimp of any heat to the salads for an upcharge. Salads come with choice of Palmer’s homemade dressings including balsamic vinaigrette, blue cheese, ranch and honey mustard.

Housemade sides include classic southern favorites with a twist such as Porch Corn, JB’s Collards, Maple Baked Beans, Pimento Cheese Grits, Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts drizzled with honey, Mac and Cheese and Smothered Pimento Queso Tots or Fries. Desserts include Big Daddy’s Nanner Puddin’ and Mills’ Bangin’ Ice Cream Cookie Sammich – chocolate or vanilla ice cream between two homemade chocolate chip cookies.

Fortune says, “Dallas welcomed our first location with open arms, and we now have many regulars that are a part of the Palmer’s family. We are excited to get to know more guests in the Preston Hollow area and hopefully we will become a staple in their dining options.”

Palmer’s Hot Chicken offers a comfortable setting with a rustic, beach-house inspired design of warm tones with reclaimed wood and exposed bricks. The interior dining room boasts seating for 75 with booths, tables and a large full bar inside offering craft beer, their “famous” frosé and a full-bar lineup.