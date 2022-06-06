Palmetto Superfoods to Serve Food via Automated Kiosk ROBOjuice

Palmetto Superfoods, the Bay Area’s beloved build-your-own acai bowl and smoothie concept, is partnering with ROBOjuice, a fully automated, first-of-its-kind kiosk to create and serve menu items in under 60 seconds. This advanced technology by ROBOjuice founder Nik Sakhno is reimagining the fast-casual industry, allowing restaurant operators to serve guests faster, and at a lower price, than traditional brick-and-mortar stores.



Under the direction of Palmetto Superfoods CEO Charles Lee, this strategic partnership marks the superfood concept’s introduction into the advanced technology space. The first Palmetto Superfoods ROBOjuice kiosk is currently undergoing beta testing at San Francisco’s Metreon Mall, with plans to add kiosks throughout the Bay Area by 2023.



SUPERFOODS MEET TECHNOLOGY

Once an order is placed through ROBOjuice’s touch screen, the machine’s robotics-powered system measures, cuts and dispenses ingredients from temperature-controlled containers into a serving cup. The machine then pours in liquid bases, such as plant-based milks or coconut water, and adds organic mix-ins or toppings, like chia seeds and granola, either before or after blending. To ensure there is no cross-contamination of flavors or ingredients, the system completely self-cleans in fifteen seconds after each order is completed. The robot recognizes errors and spills in real-time, automatically adjusting its settings to ensure the error doesn’t reoccur. Currently, Palmetto Superfoods’ ROBOjuice kiosk offers four signature creations: Berry Banana Smoothie, Passionate Pitaya Smoothie, Açaí Cold Brew Smoothie and Palmetto Açai Bowl. Additional items will be added to ROBOjuice’s menu throughout its beta phase.



A BETTER TREAT

Palmetto Superfoods’ ROBOjuice kiosk uses the same proprietary, house-made, Brazilian-imported ingredients as the brand’s two San Francisco store locations. Organic superfood berries are imported directly from Amazonian rainforests and used in recipes developed by Brazil-born, sister-chef duo Thaís and Amanda Moriera. Including a vast range of toppings—such as fresh fruit, granola, house-made nut butter, raw honey, and more—everything at ROBOjuice is plant-based and void of artificial sweeteners, colors or preservatives.