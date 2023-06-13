Pamela Fazio Named CEO of Cookie Co.

Cookie Co. is an emerging franchise brand with 25 locations opened in the U.S. and has announced new leadership starting on June 15, 2023 by hiring Pamela Fazio as Chief Executive Officer.

“I am excited to lead the Cookie Co. team,” Fazio said, “Cookie Co. has a solid business model to succeed in the franchise industry. We are looking forward to growing our shops throughout North America and Internationally taking the brand to the next level.”

Fazio recently was the CEO of Duff’s CakeMix and prior to that was President & CEO of Beard Papa’s. Previously, she owned her own company, Fazio Restaurant Group, based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Prior to the Fazio Restaurant Group, Fazio’s experience has been in senior leadership roles with Papa Murphy’s International, J&A Food Service Inc., and Kahala Brands as a Brand President. She specializes in creating all strategic systems to empower brands for rapid and strategic expansion.

“We are excited to have Pamela’s experience and knowledge on our team,” Matt Thomas, President & Co-Founder of Cookie Co., says, “Cookie Co. has fantastic products, and our brand is growing quickly. With Pamela, we believe Cookie Co. will grow immensely and we look forward to the journey together.”

“I’ve always loved to bake cookies for my friends and family,” Elise Thomas, Co-Founder of Cookie Co., says, “The pandemic was a wild time for all of us, and starting a business is a lot of work. We got pregnant during that time and our home burnt down as well. To see where we are now, bringing on an experienced and respected CEO in the industry, feels like a dream. We are excited for the future of Cookie Co.”

Cookie Co. was founded in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic by Elise and Matt Thomas. Working behind the scenes to open the first Cookie Co. location, Thomas baked her signature cookie recipes using real eggs, real butter, and real cane sugar in her home, preparing hundreds of boxes weekly by hand for driveway pick-up. Quickly becoming known as “The Cookie Lady,” and amassing an organic social media following, Thomas realized that her passion project was blooming into a full-blown business. The first Cookie Co. brick-and-mortar shop opened just around the corner from the founders' home, allowing the company to serve more loyal Cookie Co. fans.

Cookie Co. has 25 locations currently opened in the U.S. and is projected to open 25 locations this year. The brand’s new initiatives under Ms. Fazio include a growth plan to open 100 new franchises in the next two years. Cookie Co. is franchising in all 50 states,