Pancheros Announces February Deals

This February, Pancheros is spreading the love as only it can – by offering loyal fans a stacked lineup of tasty promotions in conjunction with the month’s trio of festive days. First, the Burritos Better Built brand is offering double points on Groundhog Day, Wednesday, February 2. Next, comes a mid-month double serving of deals…free delivery for a weekend of football and a Valentine’s Day BOGO offer.

If the prospect of six more weeks of winter has got fans down, Pancheros will be the perfect distraction. Fans will earn double points when they order online or through the brand’s mobile app on Groundhog Day.

For those looking for the best game day eats for the Big Game, fans can relax knowing that the fast casual Mexican chain is offering free delivery from Friday, February 11 through Sunday, February 13 via the Pancheros app or online at Pancheros.com.

Plus, in the spirit of Valentine’s Day, Pancheros has the perfect date night planned for fans nationwide. Whether plans include spending the weekend with friends or a significant other, fans will fall in love all over again with a buy-one-get-one offer for a free burrito, bowl, salad, quesadilla order or two tacos on Monday, February 14.

“There is something for everyone this February at Pancheros. Our ‘Date Night Delivered’ promotion was a big hit with fans for Valentine’s Day in 2021, and this year we’re excited to build upon that success with new and enticing offers,” says Rodney Anderson, president and founder of Pancheros Mexican Grill. “Our team is looking forward to a memorable month of incredible deals for our loyal fanbase.”

In order to be eligible for the Groundhog Day and Super Bowl weekend promotions, orders must be placed through the Pancheros app or via the Pancheros website. Orders placed on Valentine’s Day will only be eligible for the BOGO promotion via the brand’s mobile app.

The three February promotions are valid at all participating locations, while supplies last.