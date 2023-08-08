Pancheros Announces LTO Partnership with Social Media Stars 'The Potash Twins'

Pancheros Mexican Grill, the fast-casual restaurant brand famous for its fresh-pressed tortillas and signature "Burritos Better Built,” announces its newest LTO in partnership with popular social media influencers, musicians and TV personalities Ezra and Adeez Potash, better known as ‘The Potash Twins.’

The new Shakin’ Street Corn LTO is made using Pancheros’ roasted corn salsa and is then mixed with mayonnaise, jalapenos, lime juice, cayenne pepper and cotija cheese to spice up the flavors and provide something entirely new for the brand. The menu item will be available at all Pancheros locations from August 16 through September 30.

Emma Reed, the Director of Marketing at Pancheros, expressed excitement about teaming up with the Potash Twins to create a new menu item, “the twins are passionate about Pancheros, and their creativity and fanbase make them ideal partners for this collaboration. We look forward to guests enjoying the new Shakin’ Street Corn dish very soon!”

The Potash Twins are best known for their impressive musical talents and numerous appearances on national shows on the Food Network, Bravo TV, the Travel Channel and more. As Midwest natives, the sibling duo have always enjoyed Pancheros’ fresh-pressed burritos and admired the in-restaurant experience provided by the brand’s signature Fresher Presser 7000. They aim to integrate their musical background into the guest experience for the Shakin’ Street Corn menu item through the delicious mix of ingredients being made-to-order and shaken right before the guests’ eyes.

“We are beyond excited to be combining our love for food, music and Pancheros with this new LTO,” says Ezra. “We’re huge fans of Pancheros and have a deep appreciation for the brand’s commitment to quality across both its food and guest experiences. This is a natural partnership that allows us to integrate our many passions to create something that we know both our fans and Pancheros guests will love.”

Pancheros has earned a loyal following by using fresh-pressed tortillas and perfectly-mixed ingredients with the help of Bob the Tool, a unique plastic spatula used to carefully mix ingredients together to create the perfect taste in every bite. Over the past three decades, the brand has remained committed to delivering a great guest experience by focusing on simplicity, convenience, customer loyalty, and serving excellent food.