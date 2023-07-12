Pancheros Enters Agreement to Grow in Missouri

Pancheros Mexican Grill, known for its signature "Burritos Better Built" and beloved queso, has entered into a franchise agreement with experienced multi-brand franchisee, Dick Davis. This exciting partnership will involve the development of five new Pancheros restaurants in Missouri. Davis will also assume ownership of the four existing Pancheros locations in Jefferson City and Columbia.

Drawing upon his extensive two-decade experience in the franchise industry, Davis previously owned and managed multiple Taco Bell, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Huddle House restaurants throughout Missouri prior to his retirement in 2014. Now, Davis is making a return to franchising by partnering with Pancheros. Benefitting from his extensive tenure as a restaurant owner and having cultivated a roster of trusted employees, Davis firmly believes that his experienced team will serve as invaluable assets as he opens his new restaurants.

“Pancheros stands out in the industry for many reasons, including its wonderful corporate team that goes above and beyond to support every franchisee,” says Davis. “My career in restaurant ownership has shown me the value of teamwork, and during my initial meetings and encounters with Pancheros I have experienced a level of collaboration and support unlike ever before. I am excited to jump back into restaurant ownership with an incredible brand like Pancheros.”

Rodney Anderson, the founder and president of Pancheros, expressed his excitement in welcoming Mr. Davis to the Pancheros family. “With his extensive experience in the restaurant industry, Mr. Davis is the ideal candidate to lead the expansion of Pancheros in Missouri. The company is eager to see him grow the current locations and strengthen the brand’s presence in the state.”

Pancheros has earned a loyal following by using fresh-pressed tortillas and perfectly-mixed ingredients with the help of Bob the Tool, a unique plastic spatula used to carefully mix ingredients together to create the perfect taste in every bite. Over the past three decades, the brand has remained committed to delivering a great guest experience by focusing on simplicity, convenience, customer loyalty, and serving excellent food. This upcoming development in Missouri is a testament to the brand’s continued emphasis on growth and passion for Burritos Better Built.