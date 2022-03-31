Pancheros Launching Two Promotions for National Burrito Day

In celebration of the big tournament this weekend and National Burrito Day this April, Pancheros Mexican Grill is launching two promotions for its loyalty program members and mobile app users.

To conclude the tournament and honor the four teams battling it out for the top spot, guests that make a purchase on the Pancheros App or website between April 1-4 will receive free delivery.

On April 7, the brand will celebrate National Burrito Day through fun social media code drops for free burritos. Throughout the day, Pancheros will release codes on the brands Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok that fans can redeem on the Pancheros app.

“In the spirit of the big tournament this weekend, we want to help our fans stay glued to the madness of the games by delivering burritos right to their door. And, we can’t let National Burrito Day go by without surprising some lucky fans with our Burritos Better Built,” says Rodney Anderson, founder and president of Pancheros. “We have such an incredible fanbase and we love to come up with exciting deals and promotions to reward our loyal customers.”