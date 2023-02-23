Pancheros Mexican Grill Brings Back Shrimp LTO for Lenten Season

Pancheros Mexican Grill is bringing back its long-awaited limited time menu offering from February 15 to April 9.
The fan-favorite Shrimp LTO is making its annual return to Pancheros locations across the country. Sautéed in a signature spice blend of smoked jalapeños, onions, garlic and a hint of honey, the perfectly seasoned shrimp is made-to-order for each customer, so every meal features freshly pan-seared and flavorful goodness. The sweet and zesty shrimp elevates any order and can be added to all burritos, bowls, quesadillas, tacos or salads through April 9.
