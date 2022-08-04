Pancheros Mexican Grill Celebrating 30 Years

On August 14, Pancheros Mexican Grill, the fast-casual Mexican chain, is celebrating 30 years in the burrito business.

Founded in 1992, Rodney Anderson opened the first location in Iowa City, IA. The concept quickly became a fan-favorite in the college town due to its fresh-pressed tortillas and perfectly mixed ingredients. Pancheros has amassed a large following throughout its 30 years, now with 72 locations across 12 states, Pancheros continues to grow its brand while maintaining its industry leading reputation in food quality and service.

“As I reflect on the past 30 years of the Pancheros business, I feel incredibly honored to have built this brand alongside our growing group of dedicated franchisees,” says Rodney Anderson, founder and President of Pancheros. “They are the ones who make this all possible, and I am grateful that they have followed, believed in, and benefited from the Pancheros system. It’s always been our mission to deliver both excellent food and an excellent investment opportunity to our franchisees, and after 30 years it's amazing to see the positive impact that our brand has had on both our new and long standing partners. We are excited to see where the next decades and beyond take us.”

In celebration of the milestone, Pancheros is launching engaging promotions to show appreciation to its loyal fans. Promotions include an exclusive merch line that will be available for purchase on the Pancheros website starting on August 1 through the end of the month. Additionally, guests who place an order of at least one entree on the Pancheros app will receive 30 bonus points between August 8 and 13, and have the chance to win one of 1,992 free burritos on August 14 via a mystery code shared on the Pancheros Instagram account.

As Pancheros reaches its 30th year in business, its momentum has not stalled, with this most recent year being another strong growth period for the fast-casual concept. With two openings at the start of 2022 in Cherry Hill, NJ and Bismarck, ND, additional locations are also planned in Somerset, MA and Stillwater, MN later this year.

“2022 has been a fantastic year for our growth, and we couldn’t be in a better position to celebrate our 30th birthday,” adds Joe Gale, Director of Franchise Development at Pancheros. "With the classic taste of Pancheros people know and love, combined with our new digital innovations and strategic expansion, there has never been a better time to join Pancheros.”

Pancheros credits its strong following to its brand loyalty program, which offers reward points, limited time offers, and exclusive promotions. In addition to this, Pancheros strives for digital innovation through the implementation of its app and mobile pick-up window, which recently debuted in Moline, IL and Bismarck, ND.

Pancheros has earned a loyal following for redefining the standards of modern burritos by using fresh-pressed tortillas and perfectly-mixed ingredients with the help of Bob the Tool, a unique plastic spatula used to carefully mix ingredients together to create the perfect taste in every bite.

The brand’s pursuit to build the perfect burrito dates back to 1992, when Pancheros founder Rodney Anderson opened the doors to his first restaurant in downtown Iowa City, Iowa. Since then, the brand has grown into 12 states with 72 locations.