Pancheros Mexican Grill Celebrating National Queso Day with Free Deal

To celebrate National Queso Day on Tuesday, September 20, Pancheros Mexican Grill will thank their loyal fans with the gift of free queso on any entrée purchased via the Pancheros app, redeemable from September 19 to 23. Additionally, with September also being Childhood Cancer Awareness month, Pancheros will donate $2 for every reward redeemed through its mobile app to local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“The Pancheros team is looking forward to celebrating our favorite holiday while also giving back to our communities through this nationwide initiative,” says Rodney Anderson, founder and president of Pancheros. “Children’s Miracle Network is a fantastic organization that we are proud to partner with, and know our queso-loving fans will make a big difference through this national Queso For a Cause fundraiser.”

Pancheros also announced the return of its fan-favorite National Queso Day tradition – the crowning of its Queso Royalty. Charlie K., this year’s winner, received an honorary queso cup and free queso for a year at his local Bedminster, New Jersey location. Impressively, Charlie ordered queso on his entree 230 times within the past year, coming in on average 16 times per month.

Charlie joins a line of Queso Royalty lineage, including first-year winner Kyle, a native of Davenport, Iowa, Aaron, of Bismarck, North Dakota and Josh, of Grimes, Iowa.

“After being a top contender for the past two years of this tradition, I am excited to finally be taking home the grand prize,” adds Charlie. “Living so close to a Pancheros, I love eating there not only because of the convenience, but also because of the delicious queso. I am so appreciative to the Pancheros team for giving me this bragging right and opportunity.”

Cash-in on the National Queso Day offer by downloading the Pancheros app and creating a loyalty account by September 20.

Pancheros has earned a loyal following for redefining the standards of modern burritos by using fresh-pressed tortillas and perfectly-mixed ingredients with the help of BOB the Tool, a unique plastic spatula used to carefully mix ingredients together to create the perfect taste in every bite.

The brand’s pursuit to build the perfect burrito dates back to 1992, when Pancheros founder Rodney Anderson opened the doors to his first restaurant in downtown Iowa City, Iowa. Since then, the brand has grown into 12 states with 72 locations.