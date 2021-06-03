Pancheros Mexican Grill Drives Record Sales with Loyalty

Pancheros Mexican Grill has found the key to unlocking the hearts, minds and appetites of its guests – a powerful loyalty program that consistently delivers value to fans. As evidenced during a loyalty program promotion centered on Cinco de Mayo, Pancheros is mobilizing its cult-like following like never before. During the early-May marketing event, several of the brand’s stores more than doubled their sales compared to a year ago and set single-day revenue records. Loyalty program signups are now reaching all-time highs.

Pancheros shared the results of its Cinco de Mayo campaign today, a promotion rewarding customers with five times the amount of loyalty points for ordering on the Pancheros app. The results from early May come as Pancheros advances its innovative customer lifecycle marketing strategy, reinforcing its status as a leader in the fast-casual restaurant industry.

“We’re wrapping up the first half of 2021 on a high note. Our franchisees and team are thrilled at the amount of growth in our loyalty program,” says Ryan Murrin, Chief Marketing Officer at Pancheros. “During the past two years, we’ve revamped our app, reduced friction to ordering and repositioned our loyalty program as a central element to our marketing. Our goal has been to earn and keep a spot on our guests’ phones.”

The results of that strategy have paid off; loyalty sales have increased 92 percent during the past two years and new members have increased by 90 percent. That growth and focus on loyalty helped propel the brand’s recent promotion during Cinco de Mayo to one of its most successful ever, resulting in a 125 percent increase in its week-over-week loyalty sales. Plus, the promotion led to a 135 percent increase in new loyalty signups and a 10 percent average check increase.

The hard work that’s gone into renewing our focus on our loyalty program is paying off, and it bodes well for the rest of the year. We’re excited to bring back loyalty program favorites like National Queso Day and the 12 Days of Pancheros,” adds Murrin. “At the same time, we continue to work on the best app experience possible for our members, so we’re also working on improvements and enhancements. We want our loyalty program to be as useful and relevant to our fans as possible.”