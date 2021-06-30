Pancheros Mexican Grill Inks Agreement to Open in Bismark, North Dakota

Pancheros Mexican Grill is expanding its “Burritos Better Built” footprint in Bismarck.

The fast-casual Mexican chain, renowned for its fresh-pressed tortillas and perfectly-mixed ingredients, announced today it has signed an agreement with local entrepreneur, Steven Majkrzak, to open a Pancheros restaurant in the city’s popular Kirkwood Mall.

Notably, the new restaurant will be the one of the first few Pancheros locations nationwide to offer a mobile pickup window, making it easier and more convenient than ever for locals to order and pick up their favorite menu items from the brand’s mobile app.

“I am so grateful for the loyalty our fans here in Bismarck have shown to our Pancheros restaurants. Their excitement for our first two restaurants is why we are so bold on bringing a third location to the market,” says Majkrzak, who owns and operates one other Pancheros location in Bismarck and two in neighboring Minnesota. “We know that Bismarck loves Pancheros, and we are excited to feed their need.”

The new restaurant will be located on the west side of Kirkwood Mall along Third Street. News of the forthcoming Pancheros comes during a timeframe of strategic franchise growth for the brand. In addition to the new Bismarck restaurant, Pancheros has several more openings already planned for 2021, including new restaurants in Peoria and Moline, Illinois, as well as Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

“Steven and his team are exactly the right group to continue to grow Pancheros in Bismarck,” says Rodney Anderson, founder and CEO of Pancheros. “They place a high value on creating strong ties to the Bismarck community, along with passion for fresh, quality food. We’re eager to see his next restaurant become a go-to lunch and dinner spot in Kirkwood Mall.”