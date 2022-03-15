Pancheros Mexican Grill Launching Special Promotion for St. Patrick's Day

This St. Patrick’s Day, Pancheros Mexican Grill, is launching a promotion for its mobile loyalty program app users. Guests that make a purchase using the Pancheros App March 17 through 20 will earn a surprise reward on their app after their visit.

“Our mobile app fans will put their luck to the test when they visit Pancheros this St. Patrick’s Day weekend. We’re excited to surprise our guests with something extra,” says Rodney Anderson, founder and president of Pancheros. “Mobile and online ordering have become an increased part of our business model, and it’s always great to see the way our loyal fans get into these festive promotions.”