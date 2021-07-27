Pancheros Mexican Grill to Open Peoria Store on July 27

Pancheros Mexican Grill announced that it will open a new Peoria location on July 27 in The Shoppes at Grand Prairie. The restaurant will be locally owned by franchisees Chase and Dana Brower along with Peoria native Thaddeus Chamberlain and wife Karla.

“We know that many locals are already fans of Pancheros, so opening a restaurant in Peoria seemed like the perfect business opportunity,” says Chase Brower. “This store has been a long time in the making, and we couldn’t be more excited to open on July 27. Our team can’t wait to serve the best burritos in town!”

The brand’s pursuit to build the perfect burrito dates back to 1992 when Pancheros founder Rodney Anderson opened the doors to his first restaurant in downtown Iowa City, Iowa.

“Since 2004, we’ve been able to share our business model with franchisees like Chase and Dana Brower, who have a passion for bringing Burritos Better Built to their local communities,” says Rodney Anderson, president and founder of Pancheros. “I know that the people of Peoria will appreciate their commitment to serving the community.”

Over the years, Pancheros has earned a loyal following for redefining the standards of a burrito. Pancheros has fresh-pressed tortillas and uses a unique spatula to tear down the walls that once stood between the meat, rice, beans and salsas, yielding burritos that are better built. In addition to burritos, the fast-casual restaurant serves burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and salads. It has also earned popularity for its chips and queso and unique limited-time offerings.