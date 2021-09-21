Pancheros Mexican Grill to Open Restaurant in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Pancheros Mexican Grill, the fast-casual Mexican chain, renowned for its fresh-pressed tortillas and perfectly-mixed ingredients, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Mike Yurcho and Jim Kolzow to open a Pancheros restaurant in the Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Heritage Square Shopping Center.

“I am so grateful for the loyalty our fans here in South Jersey have shown to our existing Pancheros restaurants. Their excitement for our first two locations is why we are so confident in bringing a third restaurant to the area,” says Yurcho, a South Jersey native who owns two other nearby Pancheros locations in Voorhees and Berlin alongside Kolzow. “We know that South Jersey loves Pancheros, and we are excited to serve Cherry Hill our Burritos and Queso.

The 3,000 square foot restaurant will be located just off I-255 next to the Penn Medicine Hospital. News of the anticipated Pancheros comes during a timeframe of strategic franchise growth for the brand.

“We are excited that Mike, Jim and their team are continuing to grow Pancheros in South Jersey,” says Rodney Anderson, founder and CEO of Pancheros. “They are passionate about creating strong ties with the local community, along with their excitement for fresh, quality food.”

In addition to the new Cherry Hill restaurant, Pancheros has several openings planned, including new restaurants coming soon in Moline, Illinois, as well as Bismarck, North Dakota.

Based in Iowa City, Iowa, Pancheros has grown from its Midwest roots into 12 states across the country, with each restaurant earning adoration and a loyal fan following in their communities for their commitment to building better burritos, as well as quesadillas, tacos, burrito bowls and salads.

There are approximately 69 Pancheros restaurants across the United States with an additional four in development.