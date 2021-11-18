Pancheros Mexican Grill Opens in Moline, Illinois

Pancheros Mexican Grill announced that it has opened the doors to its newest location in Moline.



The new restaurant will be the popular fast casual Mexican chain’s first location to offer a mobile pickup window, in which guests will be able to order ahead on the Pancheros App and pick up their food right from the drive-thru window. It will be easier and more convenient than ever for locals to order their favorite burrito on the go! Situated at the corner of John Deere Road and 41st Street, the new Moline spot will be the third in Illinois, joining the two nearby Quad Cities locations across the river in Davenport on Utica Ridge Road as well as W. Kimberly Road.



Over the years, Pancheros has earned a loyal following for redefining the standards of a burrito. Pancheros has fresh-pressed tortillas and uses a unique spatula to tear down the walls that once stood between the meat, rice, beans and salsas, yielding Burritos Better Built. In addition to burritos, the fast-casual restaurant serves burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and salads. It has also earned popularity for its chips and queso and unique limited-time offerings.



“There is already a lot of hype around Pancheros and our new location in Moline,” said Rodney Anderson. “Along with the continued demand for Pancheros in the Quad Cities comes the growing demand for more convenient options, so we’re hoping to provide locals with the best of both worlds with our new mobile pickup, which will set a precedent for customer convenience and for the future of our restaurant design and layout.”



To celebrate the restaurant opening in Moline, Pancheros offered $1 burritos through the Pancheros mobile app from Tuesday, November 2 to Tuesday, November 16.