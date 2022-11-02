Pancheros Mexican Grill Opens in Somerset, Massachusetts

Pancheros Mexican Grill, the fast-casual Mexican chain, renowned for its fresh-pressed tortillas and perfectly-mixed ingredients, announced the opening of its newest location in Somerset today, November 1. The restaurant is conveniently located at 550 Grand Army Highway on Route 6 in Somerset, across from the Home Depot.

The restaurant is owned by a trio of investors; Dustin Deboer, Douglas Stack and Kevin O’Shea with Deboer and Stack as operating partners. The group has ample experience in the restaurant business, as Stack and O’Shea own two Sonic locations that Deboer serves as the Director of Operations of, with one being located across the street from the new Pancheros. Alongside a trusted team of managers, the group takes a hands-on approach to running their new restaurant.

“We are delighted to join the Pancheros family and bring the first location to Massachusetts,” says Deboer. “Following the success of my business partner's Sonic location in Somerset we knew the area was a prime market for business development and we were eager to explore more ownership options. We met with numerous franchises to find the best fit, and once we met the Pancheros team we knew we had struck gold. Their team is the epitome of authenticity, the food is top-notch and their values and story really resonated with us. As a brand that’s been around for 30 years, Pancheros has proven to be an industry leader while still maintaining the small-town feel they started with, and that’s exactly the type of brand we want to align with.”

“We pride ourselves on our longstanding commitment to bettering the communities we’re located in,” says Rodney Anderson, founder and President of Pancheros. “Our community roots are integral to our brand mission, and it’s a value we share with Dustin, Douglas and Kevin. As business owners in the Somerset area, they have been serving the local community for a while, which makes them ideal franchisees to bring Pancheros to the market. We’re confident that Pancheros will be a welcome addition to the town.”

To celebrate the restaurant opening in Somerset, Pancheros is offering $1 burritos through the Pancheros mobile app from November 8 to November 11. Beginning on November 8, guests can use code somerset1 to receive the offer.