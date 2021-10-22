Pancheros Mexican Grill Unveils 'Halloweek' Promotion

Pancheros Mexican Grill has no tricks, just treats up their sleeve this Halloween with a monster-sized deal: free delivery all week leading up to the holiday.

As we approach this spook-tacular season, Pancheros is looking to bring people’s favorite burritos, queso, and other delicious delicacies straight to their door – no magic words required.

Starting October 25 and running through October 31, Pancheros is offering free delivery for all orders placed through the Pancheros app or website, in partnership with Doordash, as part of its second annual “Halloweek” promotion.

“Our guests love when we offer free delivery and Halloween provides the perfect opportunity to treat our guests to something special,” says Rodney Anderson, founder and president of Pancheros. “We are excited to give back to fans across all of our locations with this second annual offer.”

In order to be eligible for the “Halloweek” free delivery promotion, orders must be placed through the Pancheros app or via the Pancheros website. The promotion is valid at all participation locations while supplies last.