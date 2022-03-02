Pancheros Mexican Grill's Pan-Seared Shrimp Returns in Time for Lent

It’s the best time of the year for Pancheros Mexican Grill fans. Back by popular demand, the fast casual Mexican chain announced that it has reintroduced its beloved pan-seared shrimp back on the menu for a limited time only.

Available now until April 17, the sweet and zesty shrimp is pan-seared to perfection for each customer’s order and can be added to any burrito, bowl, quesadilla, tacos or salad. Sautéed in a signature spice blend of smoked jalapeños, onions, garlic and a hint of honey, the rave-worthy recipe infuses the shrimp with a flavorful punch of sweet and heat that leaves a lasting impression.

“Our fans love our pan-sizzled shrimp and we are very excited to bring it back,” says Rodney Anderson, president and founder of Pancheros Mexican Grill. “It’s seasoned perfectly and has a great balance of flavors. And, we sautee each serving as our guests order it, so it’s made to order each time.”

Known for carefully combining its burrito ingredients and mixing them together to create the perfect taste in every bite, Pancheros serves burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas and salads.

The shrimp LTO is available at all participating locations, while supplies last.