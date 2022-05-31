Pancheros Names Bill Adams VP of Operations

A new VP of Operations is in place for Pancheros.

Today, the brand announced the appointment of Bill Adams to the position. Adams is dedicated to providing operational leadership to the company’s existing corporate and franchise locations, while also fostering the continued growth of the brand.

As an accomplished restaurant industry executive, Adams brings more than 20 years of operational management experience to the role. Prior to joining Pancheros, he spent six years working with Jimmy John’s, a brand that puts a strong focus on simplicity, similar to the structure of Pancheros.

Adams spent over 12 years as the operating partner for the Knapick Management Franchise Group where he expanded the network to a total of 64 Dunkin Donuts, Jimmy Johns and CoreLife Eatery locations nationwide while he led new construction, oversaw daily operations and developed marketing budgets. Most recently Adams spent over two years with Qdoba, where he successfully headed the Michigan region throughout the pandemic.

“I am thrilled to be joining Pancheros and forming a strong team which will continue to expand upon the growth the brand has built over the years,” says Adams, who has been a dedicated Pancheros fan since his college years. “I have always admired the Pancheros brand because it is truly an operator’s brand, given that all complexity is removed with our focus on simplicity and freshness.”

In his new position, Adams will focus on day to day operations for all current locations including both company-operated and franchise locations. His work with the franchisees will ensure that they have the tools, systems and communication they need from the brand to help maximize their unit expansion and profitability.

“We’re glad to have Bill join our team. He brings years of operational experience and is a proven leader in the restaurant industry,” says Rodney Anderson, president and founder of Pancheros. “Bill has an impressive track record of running restaurants with a focus on simplicity, so his vision for our brand and his unique perspective on the industry itself is something that we’re confident will help propel the Pancheros brand into new levels of success.”

Pancheros stands apart from other big-name burrito concepts because of its quality ingredients, fast service and Burritos Better Built. The brand’s pursuit to build the perfect burrito dates back to 1992, when Pancheros founder Rodney Anderson opened the doors to his first restaurant in downtown Iowa City, Iowa. Since then, the brand has grown into 12 states with approximately 71 locations.