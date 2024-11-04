Pancheros Mexican Grill – an Iowa-based fresh-Mex restaurant chain – has named franchisee Dick Davis as its 2024 Franchisee of the Year. Each year, Pancheros announces the honoree at its annual Franchisee Conference, this year bestowing the title unto Davis in recognition of his excellent leadership, 2024 sales growth and dedication to the brand and its fans. Davis, a former Taco Bell, KFC and Huddle House franchisee, has taken his industry expertise and applied it to his Pancheros locations. Since beginning his franchising journey with Pancheros last year, Davis has brought exceptional hospitality to his now four restaurants in Missouri with impressive 2024 growth and loyalty statistics, including an 80% average overall satisfaction rating and double-digit sales growth.

In 2023, Dick Davis, embarked on a new venture with another promising QSR concept, Pancheros. Kicking off the partnership, Davis acquired the three existing Pancheros restaurants in the Columbia, MO market, as well as a fourth in Jefferson City, MO. In his first year and a half of operation, Davis grew sales and transactions more than 20% across all four locations, as well as increased digital sales by more than 30%. In doing so, Davis and his team have refined the brand’s presence in Missouri and secured Pancheros its role as a local staple. The Burritos With Benefits Program – the award-winning Pancheros loyalty program – also experienced significant growth in 2024, specifically in the markets Davis’ restaurants are located in. Locally, the program welcomed more than 7,000 new members and achieved a 34% loyalty participation rate – 10% higher than the system average.

“Our brand is shaped by every dedicated individual in the Pancheros franchise family, each with a commitment to meaningful, high-quality service,” said Rodney Anderson, President and Founder of Pancheros. “This year, we are excited to celebrate Dick Davis for his outstanding leadership evident throughout 2024 and transformation of Pancheros in Missouri. The honorable culture Davis has cultivated and the impact he brings to his community is what Pancheros is all about. His commitment to the brand is displayed in the customer loyalty and successes his teams saw this year.”

Since partnering with Pancheros, Davis has quickly intertwined the brand with the local community. In addition to supporting Mizzou Athletics, Davis has also contributed to local causes by hosting Queso for a Cause events at his restaurants.

After this first year of incredible success, Davis plans to steadily increase his Pancheros portfolio in the growing Missouri market, with construction underway for a new restaurant in Rolla expected to open early next year.

“Pancheros partners recognize the impact of serving someone fresh, simple, from-scratch meals, as well as how crucial it is to create a welcoming, comforting environment that a community wants to support,” said Dick Davis, 2024 Pancheros Franchisee of the Year. “It takes a team, and I am incredibly proud of everything my team has accomplished this year and honored to serve the communities surrounding our four restaurants – a number we will grow as we bring burritos better built to more Missouri locals.”