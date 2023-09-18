Pancheros to Offer Free Chips and Queso for National Queso Day

Pancheros Mexican Grill is celebrating its favorite holiday on Wednesday, September 20 by giving guests the gift of free chips and Queso with any entrée purchased, redeemable for one day only on September 20. In line with the holiday, Pancheros will also crown its newest Queso Royalty, an annual tradition that recognizes the brand’s loyalty member who purchases the most Queso across restaurants nationwide.

“It’s been amazing to see the continued growth of our loyalty program over the past few years, in large part to promotions like these,” says Alexis Puebla, Director of Digital Marketing at Pancheros. “We’ve really capitalized on our fans’ excitement towards our beloved queso and love engaging with them by celebrating our food while also recognizing those that eat it the most.”

In an exciting twist, this year’s Queso Royalty is a repeat winner, Josh Davis. Davis was previously crowned the Queso King in 2021 and will now reclaim his title this year. Based in the brand’s home state of Iowa, Davis averages 22 visits to his local Johnston, Iowa Pancheros every month and has ordered Queso with his entrée 336 times in the past year.

As part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to rewarding customer loyalty, Pancheros has honored its guests who have purchased the most Queso each year since 2019.

“We are thrilled that Josh is being honored once again for his continued loyalty to Pancheros,” says Shelly Robinson, owner of the Johnston, Iowa location. “We would be nowhere without our dedicated guests, and we’re so happy that Pancheros has become such a big part of their lives.”

To be eligible for the promotion, guests must download the Pancheros app and create an account by September 20.

To register for your free rewards account and cash-in on the National Queso Day offer, visit https://www.pancheros.com/rewards.

Pancheros has earned a loyal following by using fresh-pressed tortillas and perfectly-mixed ingredients with the help of Bob the Tool, a unique plastic spatula used to carefully mix ingredients together to create the perfect taste in every bite. Over the past three decades, the brand has remained committed to delivering a great guest experience by focusing on simplicity, convenience, customer loyalty, and serving excellent food.