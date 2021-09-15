Pancheros Offering Free Queso in Honor of National Queso Day

To celebrate National Queso Day on Monday, September 20, Pancheros Mexican Grill will thank all of their loyal fans with the gift of free queso on any entree, redeemable through October 1, nationwide.

Pancheros also announced the return of its fan-favorite National Queso Day tradition – the crowning of the Queso King. Josh D., this year’s winner, received an honorary queso cup and free queso for a year at his local Johnston, Iowa location owned by franchisees Shelly and Tyson Robinson. This year, Davis spent over $500 on queso alone, ordering it on his entrée 380 times and edging out the next nearest competitor by 119 orders.

Josh joins a line of Queso Royalty lineage, including first-year winner Kyle, a native of Davenport, Iowa who racked up an impressive 253 orders in 2019, and Aaron, a regular customer of the Pancheros in Bismarck, North Dakota who outpaced his predecessor’s record by more than 43 queso orders in 2020.

“National Queso Day has quickly become a huge fan-favorite holiday, and this year’s Queso King is our most dedicated winner yet,” said Rodney Anderson, founder and president of Pancheros. “One of Pancheros’ key brand differentiators is our highly sought-after queso. It’s only fitting that loyalty members across all of our locations will be able to partake in the celebration as well with free queso starting September 15.”

To be eligible for the promotion, guests must download the Pancheros app and create a loyalty member account by September 20.

“It’s an honor to join the ranks of Queso Royalty. I will definitely be taking full advantage of my free queso prize over the next year,” says Josh, who has made 1,037 visits to Pancheros locations over the years. “I’ve been a Pancheros fan since I was young, going with my mom and sharing her burrito with her. Eventually, I started ordering my own burrito and I guess the rest is history.”