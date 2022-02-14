Pancheros to Open in Cherry Hill on February 15

Pancheros Mexican Grill announced that it will open the doors to its newest location in Cherry Hill on February 15 in the town’s Heritage Square Shopping Center at 1871 Marlton Pike East.

Over the years, Pancheros has earned its loyal following for redefining the standards of a burrito. Known for its fresh-pressed tortillas, the fast casual Mexican chain uses a unique spatula to tear down the walls that once stood between the meat, rice, beans and salsas, yielding Burritos Better Built. In addition to burritos, Pancheros serves burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and salads. It has also earned popularity for its chips and queso and unique limited-time offerings.

“We are excited that our South Jersey team is continuing to grow Pancheros in the area,” says Rodney Anderson, founder and CEO of Pancheros. “They have seen great success in the communities their restaurants serve, and are passionate about creating strong ties in Cherry Hill with their excitement for fresh, quality food.”

To celebrate the restaurant opening in Cherry Hill, Pancheros is offering $1 burritos through the Pancheros mobile app from February 22 to March 8.