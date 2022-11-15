Pancheros Opens New Restaurant in Stillwater

Pancheros Mexican Grill announced the opening of its newest location in Stillwater today, November 15. The restaurant is located in Stillwater Marketplace at 1820 Market Drive, at the corner of Hwy 36 and Hwy 5 (Stillwater Blvd).

Multi-unit operator group Bolar LLC owned by Bob Thomson is leading the charge on this new location. The prominent ownership group currently owns surrounding Pancheros locations in Golden Valley, Bloomington, Arden Hills, Apple Valley, Fridley, and Brooklyn Park, and is looking forward to joining the vibrant Stillwater community.

“Stillwater is an up-and-coming area of growth for the Twin Cities, which makes it the perfect place to open our newest location. We have been very impressed with the cooperation and enthusiasm we’re seeing from leaders within the community,” said Thomson. “As we have seen from our other locations, Twin Cities residents love Pancheros, and with this strong new location in Stillwater Marketplace, we are excited to see where the future takes us.”

“We are delighted that Bob and team are continuing to grow Pancheros in the Twin Cities area,” says Rodney Anderson, founder and President of Pancheros. “Bob’s countless years of experience as a business owner are an asset to our entire franchise system, as well as the employees who he has guided in their careers.”

To celebrate the restaurant opening in Stillwater, Pancheros is offering $1 burritos through the Pancheros mobile app from November 22 to December 4. Beginning on November 22, guests can enter code ‘stillwater1’ to unlock a $1 Burrito to redeem in the restaurant or online.