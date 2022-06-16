Pancheros Opens New Store in Bismarck

Pancheros Mexican Grill, the restaurant brand widely known for its Burritos Better Built and fan-favorite queso, announced this week that it has opened a new location in Bismarck on June 14. Situated in an outlet of the Kirkwood Mall at 711 South 3rd Street, the restaurant enjoys the foot traffic of a very popular entertainment area.

The new Bismarck restaurant is owned by Steven Majkrzak, an experienced restaurater who owns and operates Bismarck Century Pancheros alongside his director of operations, JT Thompson, along with locations in Fargo, ND and Moorhead, MN.

“The Bismarck community's excitement for the first two restaurants is why we were sold on bringing a third location to the market,” says Majkrzak. “We know that Bismarck loves Pancheros, and we are excited to provide the community with even more opportunities to feed the need for fresh ingredients, flavorful queso and our signature fresh-pressed tortillas.”

The new restaurant will be the popular Mexican chain’s first franchisee-operated location to offer a mobile pickup window, making it easier and more convenient than ever for locals to order their favorite entrée on the go.

“Residents in Bismarck have proven time and time again that they love Pancheros, and we are eager for Steven and his team to grow our presence in the area,” says Rodney Anderson, founder and CEO of Pancheros. “They’ve made it a priority to create strong ties to the community, which only compliments their passion for fresh, quality food. We’re eager to see his next restaurant become a go-to lunch and dinner spot.”

To celebrate the restaurant opening, Pancheros is offering a dollar burrito promotion. The promotion will run from June 27 - July 3. In order to redeem the promotion, guests must first download the Pancheros app and ​​enter code BISMARCK3 to redeem the reward. The dollar burrito reward can only be redeemed at the Pancheros Bismarck Kirkwood location.

Pancheros has earned a loyal following for redefining the standards of modern burritos by using fresh-pressed tortillas and perfectly-mixed ingredients with the help of Bob the Tool, a unique plastic spatula used to carefully mix ingredients together to create the perfect taste in every bite.

The brand’s pursuit to build the perfect burrito dates back to 1992, when Pancheros founder Rodney Anderson opened the doors to his first restaurant in downtown Iowa City, Iowa. Since then, the brand has grown into 12 states with 72 locations.