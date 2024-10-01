Pancheros Mexican Grill – an Iowa-based fresh-Mex restaurant chain – announces its partnership with Pink Fund to host “Burritos That Give A Buck,” a one-day fundraiser set to take place across all Pancheros locations on Wednesday, October 9. For every entrée sold on October 9 nationwide, Pancheros will donate $1 to Pink Fund, an organization dedicated to the financial support of those facing breast cancer.

Pink Fund, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Bingham Farms, Michigan, provides financial assistance to patients in active treatment for breast cancer through household bill payments, community engagement and education. The Pancheros “Burritos That Give A Buck” fundraiser will support Pink Fund by bringing awareness to the organization’s mission and available resources, as well as provide financial support through the portion of sales from every burrito sold across all 70+ Pancheros locations throughout the one-day event.

“Supporting impactful causes has always been a key principle of our brand, which is why we’re partnering with Pink Fund this October and proudly promoting breast cancer awareness,” said Rodney Anderson, President and Founder of Pancheros. “From our Queso for a Cause fundraising events held across the country to bringing people together every day to enjoy Burritos Better Built, Pancheros has always made giving back to others a top priority. On October 9, our guests will know that every Pancheros entrée purchased will benefit the lives of so many who are bravely fighting breast cancer.”

A natural extension of the Pancheros brand and business model rooted in hospitality, this fundraiser will support the exceptional services that Pink Fund provides for patients in need of hope and financial support.

“Pink Fund is thrilled to be partnering with Pancheros in support of breast cancer patients this October,” said Molly MacDonald, co-founder and CEO of Pink Fund. “This Breast Cancer Awareness month, we aim to surpass past funding records, and partnering with Pancheros for Burritos That Give A Buck will help us in reaching that goal, as well as bringing awareness to our mission on a national scale. We serve patients across the country, and partnering with a national brand like Pancheros will provide us with the opportunity to continue supporting breast cancer patients in all 50 states.”

The one-day national fundraising effort on Wednesday, October 9 will include all Pancheros locations across the country as Pancheros donates $1 to Pink Fund for every entrée sold in-restaurant, online, in-app or for delivery. Participating locations only, while supplies last. Valid for in-restaurant or online orders via the Pancheros App or pancheros.com. [Insert fine print from Pink Fund.]